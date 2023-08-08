How Hoodlums Burnt Down Lawmaker’s House in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic and dramatic moment, as the house of the lawmaker representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, got burnt down by some yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the house located in Ubahi-Mbosi in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically before setting the house ablaze.

Hon. Agbodike was also the former Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and the place of the incident is his hometown.

Although, no life was lost, but the house, consisting of a fully-furnished five-bedroom duplex with four living rooms and a kitchen was completely razed down by the hoodlums.

The lawmaker, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday, said he was informed about the incident on the telephone.

According to him, he was in Abuja carrying out his legislative duties as a Reps member when the attack occured, adding that before security operatives arrived the scene, the hoodlums had fled.

The lawmaker, however, did not state if he was suspecting anyone as being responsible for the attack, or whether the attack had some political undertones.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying that surveillance efforts are in place in the area.

“The area has been condoned and security operatives have been deployed in the area and they are assessing the situation. There is ongoing surveillance by the operatives,” DSP Ikenga said.