Imo PDP Deputy-gov Candidate, Decamped SWC Members In Police Net Over Alleged Embezzlement Of Atiku’s Campaign Funds

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Imo PDP Deputy-gov Candidate, Honourable Jones Onyeriri and few stakeholders of the party have been dragged to the police over a petition of character assassination written by the Ex- State Working Committee Members, Collins Opurozor, Greg Nwadike, Maria Mbakwe, Rey Emeana and three others.

Onyeriri and other party chieftains were invited by the police in Imo on Monday morning, with their teaming supporters who were seen at the police premises.

Our correspondent who visited Imo Police command on Tuesday, sighted Onyeriri and former PDP State executives inside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Opurozor, Greg, Mbakwe and Emeana who recently decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Governor Hope Uzodinma Second Term bid were accused of embezzling 1.4 billion naira Atiku’s presidential Campaign Funds in the last election.

The allegation of embezzlement of Atiku’s campaign funds, According to Opurozor who is the former publicity secretary of the party is the reason why they petitioned police.

Addressing newsmen who visited the Police command in Owerri, Opurozor confirmed that they petitioned police to investigate Jones Onyeriri, and other party chieftains over character assassination.

Hear him; “we were accused of Embezzlement of 1.4 billion naira Atiku’s presidential Campaign Funds in the last election by some PDP chieftains.

“We have petitioned police against them for character assassination because he who Alleges must proof.”

Addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Owerri after police interview, the Imo PDP Deputy-gov Candidate commended the Deputy Commissioner of police and other officers whom according to him were so civil in handling the case.

Onyeriri, added that petition was written against him and other party chieftains over a matter he did not know when it even happened.

Hear him, “first of all I want to thank the deputy commissioner of police, a gentleman who is very civil, the officer in charge of human rights.

“Honestly I do not know why I was invited to the police, because we were told that there was press conference and in that press conference the State working Committee Members of PDP was accused of character assassination by the their former colleagues who decamped to APC.

“In the said press conference no body was Indicted, the truth is that they are just trying to distract us. Police have told us to go, we will return after they have examine the video clips.

The petitioners are now members of the opposition, it is a conspiracy by the opposition but they won’t succeed because the police officers are well trained ” Onyeriri said.