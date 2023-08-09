Nigerian Army rescues kidnapped victims from bandits in Sokoto, Katsina states

By Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse

Many arms have been recovered as Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised more bandits and rescued kidnapped victims in Sokoto and Katsina states.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on Friday, August 4, 2023, via its verified Twitter handle.

It explained that on 3rd August 2023, armed bandits attempted to infiltrate and attack Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, adding that vigilant troops deployed in Forward Operating Base, Isa, responded swiftly and repelled the attack with superior firepower.

It further explained that the swift attack forced the bandits to flee with gunshot wounds as traces of blood stains were seen on their routes during the pursuit.

“Similarly, troops of Team 8 of Sector 3, Operation Hadarin Daji, deployed in Sabon Birni in Sokoto State conducted clearance operations, discovered and destroyed bandits’ hideouts at Kusabunni Forest, Tafkin Gawo, Alumdawa, Ungwar Mailele and Malamawa villages in Sokoto State.

“However, bandits fled and abandoned their hideouts before the arrival of the troops,” it said.

It added that items recovered from the bandits’ hideouts are three motorcycles, three AK-47 magazines and ammunition, stressing that others include varieties of pairs of both military and foreign camouflage uniforms, police uniform and a radio.

The Army noted further that troops of Sector 2 in Katsina State also launched an offensive operation along the withdrawal routes of some kidnappers at Kore town, in Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State.

It said that on sighting the troops, the bandits fled, abandoning the kidnapped victims and the rustled animals.

It noted that four persons who were captured from their farmland by armed bandits along Ungwan Madugu of Dandume Local Government Area were rescued by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Katsina State.