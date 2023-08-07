Alia Inaugurates Taskforce On Prevention and Control of Anthrax Disease in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has inaugurated a taskforce committee on the prevention and control of anthrax disease in the state.

Inaugurating the task force at the Benue State government house, Makurdi, on Monday, Governor Alia charged the taskforce to do everything within their powers, to prevent the disease from entering the state.

The governor who described the fatal health implications the anthrax disease poses to both humans and animals, as attested by the World Health Organization (WHO), urged the members of the Taskforce to ensure effective public sensitization on symptoms and necessary actions, and to also identify, isolate and institute immediate actions in suspected animals, humans and or the environment.

He equally charged the committee to ensure the vaccination of all cattle, sheep, goats, pigs in the the state, advise appropriate authorities on the control and prevention of the disease, ensure strict monitoring of the state’s entry point for all livestock as well as to clear and issue right of passage on vehicles under inspection and collection of user/hazard fees for the State Government.

He promised the taskforce of his administration’s necessary encouragement and logistics support to enable them succeed in their task.

In his response, the chairman of the Taskforce on the prevention and control of Anthrax disease in the state, Dr Edward Amali, assured the governor of the team’s proactiveness, with a promise to do their best at supporting the government in this regard.

Other members of the taskforce committee are Dr. Ediga Achegbulu, Dr. Terungwa Ikye-Tor, Gabriel Sule, Dr. Joshua Abuku, Dr Emmanuel Atser, Dr. Gabriel Amase, Dr Igbabul Shembe Agela, Dr. Chile Tersoo, Dr. Tughgba Terzungwe, Dr. Nguavese Akange Eleye, Dr. Mike Tion, Dr. Kenneth Bem Iortyom, Dr. David Shehu, Dr. Ephraim Boya.

The members of the committee cut across the ministry of agriculture, ministry of health and human services, University of Agriculture, Federal Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Nigerian Police Force.