40-year-old Imo Speaker, Olemgbe Stranded Over Accommodation

Rt. Honourable Chike Olemgbe

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri
Fifty one days after the inauguration of house of Assembly member in Imo, the speaker of Imo State House Of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Chike Olemgbe is stranded as he is yet to occupy the quarters officially meant for a serving speaker in the state.
Recall that Imo Assembly members were inaugurated on Friday, 16th June 2023 on the floor of the Assembly Complex located in New Owerri, Imo Capital City.
A reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the 40-year-old lawmaker is squatting somewhere at the Commissioner’s Quarter’s in Owerri, From where he operate to work.
An Assembly source expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of the speaker who is yet to be given accommodation after many weeks of inauguration.

