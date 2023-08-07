Senate In Heated Debate Over Motion To Stop Keyamo’s Ministerial Screening

A scene of a confused noise unfolded within the Senate chambers on Monday as Senator Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, set forth a motion calling for the suspension of the ministerial screening process for Festus Keyamo, a nominee from Delta State.

In a show of solidarity, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia-South Senatorial District seconded Nwokocha’s motion, propelling it into the center of attention.

Attempting to take charge of the situation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio decided to put the motion to a voice vote, but the outcome only served to underscore the deep divisions amongst the lawmakers.

Swiftly, the Senate floor transformed into a chaotic spectacle as impassioned debates raged on, prompting Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele to interject and advocate for a closed-door session to address the turmoil.

In a visibly concerned look, Senate President Akpabio took to his feet and declared that the Senate would transition into a private session, seeking a respite from the escalating tensions.

A visibly irate Senator Nwokocha lodged serious accusations against Keyamo, alleging that the nominee had shown blatant disregard for the 9th National Assembly while accusing the previous Assembly of engaging in corrupt practices.

Festus Keyamo, a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nwokocha cited a specific incident during the Buhari administration in which Keyamo was summoned to clarify matters regarding a Special Public Works program, but he declined to honor the invitation.

This program, overseen by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), was under Keyamo’s ministry and aimed to allocate N52 billion in 2020 to recruit 1,000 youths from each of the 774 local governments, providing them with a stipend of N20,000 for a three-month period.

The program elicited complaints from constituents who alleged that they had not received any benefits, prompting the Senate Public Account Committee to initiate an investigation.

Nwokocha further contended that the former minister turned down the committee’s summons, asserting that the Senate’s intention was to wrest control of the recruitment process.

Amidst passionate deliberations, the Senate found itself ensnared in a web of discord, as the fate of Festus Keyamo’s ministerial screening hung in the balance.

The session highlighted the intricate dynamics at play within Nigeria’s legislative body, with senators grappling to reconcile differing perspectives on the matter.

As tensions simmered within the Senate chambers, the spotlight remained firmly fixed on the ongoing developments surrounding Festus Keyamo’s screening process, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the nominee’s potential ministerial role.