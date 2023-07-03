Woman Sets Policewoman, Her Two Children Ablaze in Anambra (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A woman, identified as Nneamaka Nwosu, has burnt a police woman and her two children alive in Anambra State.

The incident happened over the weekend at Nnokwa, Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the suspect who hailed from Amawbia was divorced by her husband from Adazi, shortly after which she became homeless and in dire need of accommodation, before she confided in the policewoman who benevolently offered her accommodation in her apartment.

It was further gathered that the woman, who is also barren, recently had an altercation with the policewoman, which culminated to fight and her consequent hitting of the policewoman on the head with pestle, such that she (the policewoman) fell became unconscious.

The suspect, after that, reportedly tied the policewoman and her children together with rope, right inside their room, set them ablaze, together with the building; and they (the policewoman and her children) all got burnt alive.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media which shows the suspect being interviewed by the operatives of the local vigilante and some of the villagers who were attracted by the fire, and who eventually captured the suspect while she was trying to escape.

The suspect, Mrs. Nwosu, who initially claimed that it was a gas cylinder that exploded when the woman and her children were boiling hot water, later confessed to the crime and explained how she committed everything. She also narrated how she burnt them alive.

While saying that it was the handiwork of the devil, the suspect who said she didn’t know what came over her that made her commit such crime, further said that she herself deserved to be shot dead for having perpetrated such wicked act against the person who helped her in her time of need.

The suspect pleaded to be shot dead, as, according to her, she does not deserve to be alive.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident and said the suspect had been arrested, while the bodies of the policewoman and her children have been deposited to the mortuary.

DSP Ikenga, who also gave a brief narration of how the incident happened, further revealed that the case had been transferred to the State Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation and prosecution.

He said, “Preliminary information reveals that the woman police accommodated the suspect while she was searching for a house. The two women had a disagreement which resulted in a fight before the suspect hit the woman police on her head with pestle.

“While she became unconscious, she tied her with her two kids and set them ablaze. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited in the morgue. Further development shall be communicated.”