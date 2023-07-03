On ‘Anambra’s Security,’ Getting it Right – By Emeka Ozumba

Advertisement

You need not agree with what the man who goes by the cognomen, HugeMan had to say in his recent video about the security situation of Anambra particularly, the current situation in the commercial city of Onitsha, but I feel oddly inspired to commend his courage in putting the issue of security on the front burner. That said: it’s all about perspectives,! Therefore, the discerning should seize the moment, distill and guide the narrative towards a mutually beneficial outcome for the polity.



Yes since the dawn of democracy, the issue of security of lives and property in Anambra has been a reoccurring decimal. Every governor of the state has deployed different strategies and tactics to cure or contain the scourge right from the time of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Dr Chris Ngige, Chief Peter Obi, Chief Willie Obiano, and now Prof Chukwuma Soludo whom in his wisdom, has adapted and rejigged the Bakassi formulae in the mold of State Vigilante (AVG). This shift from his predecessor’s hybrid system which secured the state till the terminal days of the tenure is said to be in consonance with current realities on ground. Now that questions are being asked about the current system’s efficacy in some quarters, particularly Onitsha; the government and it’s lieutenants should neither fidget nor get unduly defensive since no one formula fixes the security madness forever. Consequently, the government is advised to take the criticism by the chin, review contents of the video and deploy measures appropriately to nip the menace in the bud.

Ndi Anambra are bound by collective destiny and both the leadership and the led have highly invested in the progress and future of the state. No one should be constrained or heckled (Hugeman et al) from adding value towards our common prosperity since we are all committed to finding the Solution. Government and officials must understand that leadership mandate comes with the responsibility of managing social license in all engagements with the people. Public communications should not be unduly defensive and insult-prone but rather accommodating of all shades of opinion and most importantly informative, so as to be understood. That way, valuable feedback will not be lost in the ensuing melee.

Rather than engaging in online tit-for-tat with Hugeman and his likes, the managers of information should see the video as a wakeup alert and advise those who prod them to attack to see reason in the use of temperance in language and engagement to win over the naysayers. Afterall, Ndi Anambra are in this together in search of a sustainable outcome. Otherwise, like Burna Boy sang: “Las-las everybody go chop breakfast.”

Ozumba is Managing Consultant at Ozion Limited (Political Communications Strategists & Advisors)

