We’ll Make Anambra Hot for Criminals, Says Anambra New CP, Recounts Achievements in 2 Days

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The new Police Commissioner in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye has vowed to make the State and the entire South-eastern Nigeria hot and unhabitable for criminal elements through the collaborative efforts of his Command and other sister security agencies in the state and other neighbouring states in the region.

CP Adeoye who assumed duty on Monday made the assertion in his maiden press conference at the Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia, where he assured that the Command, under his watch, would do everything possible to reduce crime to the barest minimum in the state.

He highlighted some of the crimes and activities of the criminal elements that are prevalent in the State, including kidnapping, robbery, enforcement of sit-at-home, activities of unidentified gunmen, among others.

While noting that his Command would not advise the criminal elements perpetrating the crimes to relocate from Anambra State, in other not to create problems for the neighbouring state; the CP however, said he would collaborate with the security agencies in the neighbouring states to deal with the criminal elements through intelligence sharing and other professional means.

He further commended Anambra State Government for creating social avenues, such as vocational trainings and the likes, to take the youths out of the streets and to discourage crime in the state, while also assuring of sustained partnership with the government in the fight against crime.

He said: “We have no delight in anyone losing their lives. But if that is what it will take to protect the people of Anambra State, we will not stop at any obstacle to achieve this mandate given to us by the Inspector-General of Police. We will secure and protect the people of Anambra State.

“We will serve them to the best of our ability. We will ensure that lives have value, and that nobody will take away their fundamental human rights to life. That is the reason for our existence here. And we are determined to fulfill this constitutional role. We call on the support and collaboration of the people of Anambra State to achieve this mandate.”

While fielding questions from newsmen on some alleged unprofessional conducts of seen among some officers of the Command; CP Adeoye revealed that the DPO of the B Division, Awka, who was recently accused of illegal arrest and extortion of the residents had been transferred and replaced, while investigations are still ongoing on the allegations against him and his men in the Division, after which the appropriate punishment would be meted out to them if found wanting.

He further warned that the Command, under his watch, would not tolerate any form of malfeasance from officers in the State, as anyone found wanting would be seriously dealt with.

The Police Chief also said he had initiated awards known as the Commissioner of Police Commendation Award in Anambra State, among other exceptional reward packages for officers who perform exceptionally and gallantly in the discharge of their duties, as a means to boost their morales and encourage others to do better.

“We are here to serve the people, and that, we will do the best of our ability,” he said.

Commissioner Adeoye, who assumed office on Monday also made known some of the successes so far recorded in the fight against crime in the State, including neutralizing two kidnappers, rescuing a kidnap victim, and recovery of different riffles and other exhibits from the criminal elements in different parts of the State.

He said: “On 11/7/2023 by 8:30 pm, the joint security Operatives attached to Forward Operating Base FOB, while on patrol around Uga—Ezinifite Expressway in an attempt to stop two vehicles that drove suspiciously to beat security screening, gave a hot chase to the vehicles — a highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350 without plate number. The Operatives engaged the deadly gang in a gun battle, and they abandoned the two vehicles and took to their heels.

“During a search conducted inside the vehicle, two automatic pump action guns, eleven (11) live cartridges, and a bag containing one walkie-talkie, one cell phone, and other incriminating items were recovered. Further information shows evidence of blood stains on all the vehicles, as they escaped with bullet wounds. The Command also wants to use this opportunity to call on operators of public and private hospitals to admit but report anyone with a bullet wound or related injuries to the nearest Police Station.

“In a related development in the late hours of yesterday 11/7/2023 by 8:13 pm, Police, collaborating with Anambra State Vigilantes at Ichida Bus Stop along the Ichida—Igboukwu expressway, rescued a kidnap victim, neutralized two members of the notorious gang, recovered One Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazine, thirty-two live ammunition, one Highlander Jeep belonging to the victim.

“Preliminary information revealed that the deadly gang of eight operating with two vehicles —a Grey Highlander Jeep and a white Lexus 350 —abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander Jeep. The victim was rescued unhurt and she has been debriefed.”

The Commissioner further warned the criminals in the state to change their ways and queue into the various opportunities provided by the state government to engage in legitimate means of survival, or be prepared to face discomfort in their criminal and illegal activities.

