Tinubu will continue oil exploration in northern Nigeria – Senator Matori

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

The Vice Chairman of North East Senators Forum Senator Salisu Ibrahim.Matori has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration will re-open the economic potentials of northern part of the country , by continuing with oil exploration as part of fulfilling his campaign Promises.

Senator Matori who is the Vice Chairman Arewa Consultative Forum stated this today in Bauchi when he interacted with reporters, He said during electioneering campaign Tinubu pledged in many places that he will continue with the oil exploration efforts in the country and look into oil discovery possibilities in states like Sokoto, Borno and all parts of the country as part of effort to elevate energy security for the country, promote economic growth and prosperity for all our people,” .

Matori said he has confidence that Tinubu will not forget he will intensify oil search on Borno Basin, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Anambra Basin and other basins in the country.

He advised President Tinubu to continue with dredging of river Niger , Baro , Ajaokuta, and Mambila Hydro power projects.

Senator Matori said completion of these projects and harnessing mineral resources in the north and other parts of the country will no doubt open the northern region and bring socio economic development of the country.

Matori said the one month spent by Tinubu as President of Nigeria makes a difference , because he proved to all that he has all it takes to address the challenges bedeviled the country and advised Nigerians to support him with prayers and wait for palliative meaures that will cushion the effect of the removal of petroleum, subsidy.

He expressed hope that Tinubu will do his best to be fair to all Nigerians, in terms of appointments, distribution of wealth and advised him to be careful with self centered people that use to surround any leader and try to hijack the steering of leadership for their selfish needs.

Senator Matori warned corrupt leaders that are looting the resources of their states or the country to have a rethink and instill fear of God because most of them.hide the wealth that will.not benefit them ,because the foreign country that keep the money for them will not allow them to take it.

He commended the Economic Community of West African State for appointing Tinubu as their leader and assured that he will justify the confidence reposed in him for the economic development of the countries in West Africa.

Senator Matori advised Nigerians to support him and to assist him.with prayers to succeed.

