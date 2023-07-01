One Dies As Speeding Truck Rams Into Four Vehicles in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

One person has been confirmed dead in a multiple accident that happened in Anambra State on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The ghastly accident, which happened at the Odumodu Junction Umunya, by Nteje-Awka Expressway, occured at about 12:40pm.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra State, RC Margaret Onabe, who confirmed this in a press statement to the newsmen, on behalf of the State Sector Commander, CC Adeoye Irelewuyi, said that five vehicles and twenty-six persons were involved in the crash.

She said, “Five unidentified drivers were involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Odumodu junction Umunya, by Nteje-Awka Expressway, today 1st July, 2023, at about 12:40hrs.”

Continuing, she gave the names and details of the vehicles, to include Toyota Hiace (with the registration number ENU 32 XD); Mack Tanker laden with PMS (with the registration number LSD 339 XA); Toyota Yaris (with the registration number KSF 646 BZ); Mack Tanker (with the registration number BAU 305 ZE), and Toyota Camry (with the registration number ABN 64 JA).

The FRSC Spokesperson further noted that the probable cause of the accident was speeding.

She said, “According to eyewitness, the driver of the truck, with registration number LSD 339 XA, lost control as a result of speed; thereby causing multiple collision of four other vehicles.

“26 people (comprising 20 male adults, and 6 female adults) were involved in the crash.

“Injured victims were 12 (comprising 9 male adults, and 3 female adults). One male adult was killed while, 13 people were rescued unhurt.”

While noting that the Sector Commander, CC Irelewuyi was at the scene of the accident with the Head of Operations, DCC Okora Awassam; she further hinted that the officers of the Anambra State Fire Service were also on ground with their firefighting truck in case of fire outbreak.

RC Onabe added that the FRSC team were also on ground controlling traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared, while efforts were being made to remove the trapped body. She said the rescued victims were rushed to the Borromeo and Divine Favour Hospital, Umunya for medical attention.

According to her, CC Irelewuyi sympathized with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He seriously warned motorists to desist from speeding and ensure they drive within minimum safe speed to save their lives and those of other road users,” she said.

Related