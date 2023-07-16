Lawmaker Raises Alarm On Diphtheria Disease Outbreak -Urges Uzodinma To Embark On Holistic Massive Sensitisation

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A lawmaker in Imo State has raised alarm on the outbreak of Diphtheria disease, which is said to have killed over 89 young Nigerians since its invasion in the country on the 3rd of March, 2023.

The said disease, according to the lawmaker representing Ezinihitte-Mbaise state constituency in Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Henry Agbasonu, who presented the motion during Tuesday plenary, had affected 21 out of the 36 state on Nigeria, with a record cases of about 733 affected persons.

The lawmaker stated that the deadly disease is more prevalent on children between the ages of 5 and 18 years, and kills within 7 days of contact.

Hear him; “Whereas there is an outbreak of Diphtheria in the country and the spread is alarming having affected 21 out of the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja.

“Also aware that Diphtheria is a highly contagious and vaccine-preventable bacterium infection that can harm and damage essential organs in the body leading to severe consequences of death. Diphtheria primarily affect nose, throat and airways causing difficulty in breathing and high fever, among other complications.

“Noting that as at 3rd of March, 2023, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had recorded a total number of 733 reported cases of diphtheria across the federation and about 89 deaths with children between the ages of 5 and 18 years being the most affected.

“Realising that the current outbreak of Diphtheria has been labeled as the most severe in Nigeria in recent times and adequate measures needs to be put in place to ensure that the state avoid a crisis situation in the event of a breakout.

“Be it resolved by this honourable House to urge the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to direct the Commissioner in charge of the State Ministry of Health and the Primary Healthcare Agency, to embark on a holistic massive sensitisation and enlightenment exercise across the 27 LGAs of Imo state in order to create awareness about the outbreak in Nigeria especially for those living on the rural areas so as to prevent and eradicate the scourge of Diphtheria in the state,” he said.

The lawmaker further charged the state Ministry of Health to put measures in place for its containment including measure for prevention such as vaccination, early detection and immediate treatment in the state to avoid and reduce fatalities.

The motion received accelerated hearing as most members spoke to its quick adoption.

When the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe, put it to vote, the I’s had it.