In Anambra, Police Capture 3 Vehicle Snatchers with Pistols

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of its fight against criminality and other forms of crimes in the state, the a Anambra State Police Command has intercepted and captured a three-man robbery gang that specializes in snatching vehicles from individuals on gunpoint.

The suspects were identified as Ebuka Madu (aged 22 years, from Umunze in Anambra State); Chinedu Godwin (aged 23 years, from Enugu State); and Udegbunam Chikezie (aged 18 years, from Neni); and were arrested on Saturday night by a security patrol team, comprising the police and the local vigilante.

According to a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspects were ambushed and apprehended at Neni, in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State after they had snatched a tricycle from its owner around the Agu-Awka Axis of Awka, the capital city of the State.

He said the security operatives laid the ambushment on the robbery gang after they got information from police officers in Awka, who alerted them that the gang members just robbed someone of his tricycle and were fleeing towards the Anaocha Area.

The Police Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga, also revealed that the stolen tricycle was recovered from the gang, as well as two guns with which they did they were robbed people; among other exhibits.

“One Baretta Pistol and one locally-made Chief Revolver Pistol, twelve rounds of life, and one expended ammunition were recovered from the three-man gang. The Tricycle has also been recovered,” he said.

DSP Ikenga added that the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has assured members of the Public and Ndi Anambra that the confidence reposed in the Command for the maintenance of law and order and pursuit of justice shall not be taken for granted.

He said the CP had also directed that the suspects be arraigned in court after a diligent investigation; while also warning others to desist from crime or be ready for the consequences associated with it.

Related