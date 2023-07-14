Kidnapped Imo Supermarket Boss Regains Freedom Weeks After Paying N25 Million Ransom

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The abducted Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Johnny Supermarket/Pharmacy, Ikenegbu Layout Owerri, Imo State, John Ugorji has regained his freedom.

Ugorji who was let off the hook by his captors returned to his residence on Friday, July 14, exactly two weeks after he was kidnapped.

Our correspondent gathered that the kidnappers freed him after his family paid N25million as ransom.

A source close to his family said; “I want to happily inform you that Ugorji has been freed.

“He returned this morning. We are happy he returned alive. We are grateful to God.”

The source said the captors fleeced the hefty sum of N25 million from the family before freeing him.

“The N25m was converted to dollars before the kidnappers took it”, the source added.

Ugorji, a knight of the Catholic Church was seized on Friday, June 30, 2023 in front of his pharmacy on boarding his Jeep to drive home after close of work.

The police admitted being alerted about the kidnap but added that its operatives deployed to the scene arrived after the hoodlums had taken away their catch.

The police operatives however recovered the victim’s abandoned Jeep to the police station.