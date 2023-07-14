Fuel subsidy: Ondo Govt. sets up committee on palliatives

Advertisement

The Ondo State Government has constituted a Committee on the palliatives to cushion the consequential effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizenry.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan, disclosed this at a news briefing at the end of the state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting in Akure on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EXCO meeting was chaired by the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Igbasan promised that government would continue to place premium on the people’s welfare in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

According to him, the government is aware of the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

“There would be a quick intervention in no distant time,” he said.

Igbasan said that the committee would be headed by the Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

He said that a meeting to work out the modalities on the estimate that would accrue to the state from the Federal Government would soon be convened.

“We took a look at the issue of the subsidy removal and its consequential effect on our people and the council decided to constitute a state committee on palliatives under the chairmanship of the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“Other members are Head of Service and the Commissioner of Finance, among others.

“We commiserate with our people over the hardship they are facing due to the removal of oil subsidy.

“The chairman will soon convene a meeting of the committee, the fiscal surplus and what will accrue to the state from the Federal Government from the palliative of N500 billion proposed by the president,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Amidu Takuro, said the EXCO also approved some chieftaincy stools in Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ose and Akoko North East LGAs.

Takuro said that the council also approved two warrant chiefs for the purpose of selection process of Olusupare of Supare Akoko in Akoko South West LGA.

They are Olotoi of Olotu in Okitipupa, Olu of Igodan Lisa of Okitipupa, Olugbe of Ugbe Akoko, Olukaro of Ikaro in Ose LGA.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Femi Agagu, said that the council further approved the construction of 4.75 kilometers of selected roads in Igbobini and Agadagba Obon in Ese Odo LGA.

“EXCO also approved 1,000 kilometers concrete walkways in Obe Nla.

“Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Oyeniyi Oseni, said that government had initiated measures to reduce flood disasters in the state.

Oseni called on residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways and channels to complement government’s efforts at reducing flooding in the state.

Related