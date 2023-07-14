Doctor Adamu Saidu is a true transformer of Bauchi state, Group applauds the immediate Rector’s Drive

Advertisement

By Umar Usman Duguri.

The group of concern citizens of Bauchi state under the auspices of Better Bauchi state has appeal to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state to reinstate Doctor Saidu as Rector of the Abubakar Tatari Ali polytechnic, based on his passion for the educational development of Bauchi state that earned him several multiple awards of excellent service to humanity in accordance with the lofty goals of governor Bala Mohamed.

The group made the call in a press release obtained by our correspondent on the need for governor Bala Mohamed to reinstate Dr Saidu Adamu, who has made the state polytechnic the most reputable tertiary institution in the northern Nigeria, stressing that “in the last three and half years of Dr Saidu, he was able to turn things right against the inherited law standard of the school.

Leader of the of the group, Mohammed Dauda says “ we therefore kindly appeal to governor Bala Mohamed to reinstate his true loyalist who believe in Bauchi’s renewed hope agenda seeing in the state based on steadfastness and quest for better days ahead of the popular government”. Dr Saidu’s humbleness and dedication set up an improved the standard of the respected tertiary institution of the state, the uncountable achievements from lecturers to the students’ welfare and sanity among various academic and non-academic staffs.

Less than one month to his departure at the Abubakar Tatari Ali polytechnic, Bauchi, the school has drastically lose it trademark especially in area of truancy and lackadaisical attitudes among lecturers and so on and so forth.

