I will not discriminate against anybody, says Gov. Mbah

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State says he will not discriminate against any person on account of race, religion, tribe and other consideration.

Mbah disclosed this during the Methodist Church of Nigeria 40th Bishops Council Meeting, held in Enugu on Wednesday with the theme “Contending For Faith”.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, commended the church for their prayers and blessings, which contributed to his victory in the last election.

He said: “The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Oliver Abba, when talking requested the governor not to discriminate ,but I want to tell you that Peter Mbah does not discriminate.

“His upbringing, exposure and education does not not harbour in him any trace that will trigger discrimination against any person on account of race, tribe, religion or any other consideration.

“He is trained in England and lived his business life in Lagos, not his place, and in all his trajectory of life, he has always been welcome by those he sojourned with”.

Mbah said the gathering of the bishops was important to them and enjoined them to deliberate on the fundamental issues that confronted Nigeria as a society, such as insecurity.

The governor said it was also important to remind brothers and sisters in the area that violence, all over the world, never led to any successful end.

“We fought civil war, first and second world wars and they ended on a table, but while they ended, we were not able to recover the human and material damage it caused to humanity.

“We must do everything within our collective power to end insecurity,” he said.

Speaking earlier on the theme, Abba warned Nigerians against false prophets who live in their midst, church and society, stressing that bishops had a duty to tell others about Christ.

He said the universal church had both genuine and false preachers, saying they must be open-minded to the voice of the Holy Spirit of God.

The prelate reminded the people that they were in Enugu to celebrate the Bishops Council’s 40th Meeting, as it could not hold in the state in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that the bishops annually meet to discuss on church, politics, community and other issues that affect the well-being of the people.

The bishops of Anglican and Catholic dioceses of Enugu, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma and Bishop Callistus Onaga respectively, as well as local government chairmen and other prominent individuals attended the event.

The inauguration of the church secretariat in Enugu was also part of the programme.