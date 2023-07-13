It Is Blackmail. Bala Mohammed Does Not Own Any Mansion In South Africa

Advertisement

By Ibrahim Gates, Bauchi

It is clear some of the aggrieved political gladiators who failed in the recent electoral outing have turned to blackmail against the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

A sad and despicable development.

This blackmail comes as old news regurgitated from years ago claiming the Governor of Bauchi was erecting a luxurious palatial edifice in South Africa. An online newspaper was used to regurgitate the false propaganda recently.

Pure wickedness.

But it is shameful to watch the desperation within the Nigerian political sphere. How it has degenerated to levels being witnessed among Nigeria’s aggrieved and blood thirsty politicians. To the extent, morality and the ethics of engagement in normal climes have been jettisoned for brute and near barbaric approach to electoral loses.

Bala Mohammed does not own the said edifice in South Africa neither is he erecting one. It is a fact that remains indisputable – from the very first time the false claim was raised over a year ago. The supposed building does not belong to him.

It is no longer news that Bala Mohammed has become one of the most investigated and persecuted Governor in the history of Nigeria’s modern democratic history. Especially knowing the critical selfless role played by him during the sensitive transition period from the Late President Yar’Adua to the then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan. His actions which saved Nigeria from national chaos and potential bloodshed gained him political accolades and powerful enemies in considerable proportions.

Soon as the Jonathan administration lost re-election bid and stepped down from government, the persecution began. The anti-graft agencies were deployed against him and his family. It was vicious and personal. His political enemies were unforgiving, embittered, bloodthirsty, and threw caution to the air. He was detained illegally and was awarded damages by the Courts.

So the attacks are not new. Only trees with hanging fruits are stoned constantly.

Given, Bala Mohammed is not a saint nor the best political leader ever produced in the sub-Saharan region of Africa, some facts remain sacrosanct. Bala Mohammed has performed and delivered excellently in all positions of leadership – from his stint as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT] to his present position as the Governor of Bauchi State.

However someone or some group of persons wants his image tarnished.

The question is Why?

Maybe it is partly because he has positioned himself to rebuild the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] into a model political party with strong footing across the regions of the country. As the new chairman of the PDP Governor’s forum, he has been served with a wholesome opportunity to reposition the party to pull the ailing and failing conditions in Nigeria into better more prosperous condition. Judging from his antecedents, Bala Mohammed is certain to rise to the occasion to seize the opportunity and deliver Nigerians using the PDP.

In Bauchi, Bala Mohammed’s administration displayed his antecedents to full glare. He exhibited his ability to govern like never witnessed in Bauchi State, revamping governance in Bauchi State. He redefined political leadership using a collage of people oriented welfare programs mixed with core republican state building programs. This, he accomplished with limited financial resources.

His administration started and completed more kilometres of roads than all the northern States in his first four years as Governor of Bauchi State. This is while renovating and equipping all the Healthcare delivery institutions – both primary and secondary. He provided record breaking scholarships for medical students to fill the shortage of medical professionals. In education, he prioritized the provision of school infrastructure such as classrooms and classroom furniture – through building of two classroom blocks in each of the wards in the state. A fete never witnessed in Bauchi State history. The people of Bauchi can attest.

There is need to ignore these merchants of blackmail. They are at best a distraction.

