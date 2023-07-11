Bauchi govt committed to payment of counterpart funds – Deputy Governor 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau has

reassure stakeholders and donor agencies on the commitment of present administration towards the payment of counterpart funds to enhance access to health interventions.

Jatau who took over the mantle of chairmanship of the State Task Force (STF) on Primary Healthcare from the former deputy governor, Baba Tela in the State.

Speaking on Monday morning during a maiden meeting held at the conference hall of his office, promised to consolidate on his predecessor.

The deputy governor also pledged to provide good leadership that will assist the state government to achieve its goals on primary healthcare delivery.

He solicited for support and cooperation of the entire members of the State Task-Force Committee on Primary Healthcare, notably the local government chairmen, traditional leaders, development partners, and other relevant stakeholders in order to ensure effective implementation of the committee’s objectives.

He expressed gratitude to the co-chair of the committee who is the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, for his steadfastness and commitment towards the committee’s assignment especially at the grassroot level and observed that, the social mobilization and community engagement activities could not have been striving without his productive intervention.

“I am delighted to welcome you all to this meeting of the State Task Force Committee on Primary Health Care. As you are all aware, this is the first time I am chairing this kind of meeting since my assumption as the new Deputy Governor of Bauchi State.

“Interestingly, the management of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency had briefed me on the composition, terms of reference and roles and responsibilities of the Task Force. Let me assure you that, in my capacity as the new chairman, I will ensure that quarterly review meetings is holding as scheduled.”

On his part, the the co-chair of the committee, who is the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman congratulated the Deputy Governor on his emergence as the new Chairman of the State Task Force on Primary Healthcare and assured him of the support of the entire members so as to succeed in the task ahead.

