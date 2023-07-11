Our strategy Will focused on intelligence-led, community oriented policing – CP

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The newly posted Police Commissioner, Commanding Bauchi State, CP Auwal Musa Mohammad has said that the Command will focused on intelligence-led and community-oriented policing towards fighting crime and criminality in the State.

The police commissioner made this known to Journalists during maiden press conference at the command state headquarters, Monday in Bauchi.

CP Auwal appreciated the media industry in playing a vital roles as bridge-builders between the police and the general public and as an agents of societal peace, stability and development.

He noted that it’s a distinct call to duty signifies a great responsibility to protect lives and properties in Bauchi state and Nigeria at large.

He equally noted that this requires collective and individual responsibilities to achieve our general objectives of securing lives and properties.

The Commissioner of police noted that it’s with the great pleasure he appreciates the acting inspector general of police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetekun, for finding him worthy for the tasking national assignment and calls on the citizens of the country to assist the police with useful information to tackle all forms of social vices across the country.

The CP wishes to used this medium to call on the parents to ensure that they impacted more proper parenting on their children in the overall interest of peace, unity and progress of Nigeria, the the commissioner urged the religious leaders, community leaders and other critical stakeholders to play good roles in bringing peaceful coexistence and prosperity across the society of Nigeria.

“Our strategy in fighting crime and criminality would generally be focused on intelligence-led and community-oriented policing.This would no doubt foster our proactive measures in tackling menace of diverse crime and criminality trending in the state”,.

“We shall maintain and strengthen collaborative partnership with all sister security agencies and community stakeholders in a bid to ensuring community security and proactively deals with emerging security threat to the state”,.

“It imperative to collaborate with judiciary, as well as ministry of Justice with the view to facilitate proper prosecution of all criminal cases in the state, the CP, Auwal concluded.

