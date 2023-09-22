Imo Guber: More Setback For Uzodimma As Charles Amadi’s Aide Decamps To PDP

An APC Loyalists and kitchen cabinet member of prince Charles Amadi popularly known as Papi has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State.

Amadi, the father of Imo Federal Lawmaker, Amarachi Etinosa Amadi who is representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Abuja.

Addressing Members of Ikembara Ward, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Amadi’s aide boasted that he is the pillar that was holding APC in the ward, that was the reason behind the victory of the ruling party during the last election conducted in the area.

Amadi’s Aide, vowed to collapse APC for the opposition, PDP in Ikembara ward where he claimed to control.

In a video circulated on the internet Platform, Papi confessed that he was a like the Saul in the Bible during his time in APC, but now that he has joined the opposition peoples Democratic Party, his sins have been forgiven

Thereby making him a Paul.

Amadi’s Aide alleged that it was only the prodigal sons in the PDP Imo State that had Decamped to APC to work for the incumbent Govenor, Hope Uzodimma.

He further boasted that he was behind the victory of APC in Ikeduru, and his arrival in the PDP calls for celebration of a prodigal son in the bible who later returned home.

Papi revealed that when he will begin campaigning for the PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu in Ikeduru, seventy percent of Ikeduru youths will be present and they will all join.

It be recalled that his principal, Prince Charles Amadi who is the Founder of Ozopof had endorsed the governor for re-election.

Amadi, according to a source, have secretly directed all his fans and brothers to withdrawal their support for Uzodimma re-election.

The APC operational leader in Imo was also accused of working against governor Hope Uzodimma who was said to have delivered his son Akarachi Amadi who recently won a house of Representatives seat in Imo.

However, the news of Papi’s decamp to the opposition (PDP) in the State is said to have confirmed the allegations that his principal Charles Amadi maybe working against the governor.

Amadi championed Ozopof group which worked against the interest of Owerri zone to produce govenor in favour of the Former Governor Rochas Okorocha in the year 2015.