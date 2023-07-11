Senator Binani drags INEC to court for nullifying her declaration as Adamawa governor elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa governorship election, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani has once again filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the nullification of her declaration as governor of Adamawa state in the March 18 governorship election.

Binani, through her counsel, Michael Aondoaka, SAN, filed the fresh suit before Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023, the APC candidate in the poll, sued INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.