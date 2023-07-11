Anambra New Police Commissioner Assumes Duty, Visits Govt House

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police for the Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has officially assumed duty in the State.

CP Adeoye who assumed duty on Monday, July 10, was received by some top officers of the Command at the State’s Police Headquarters, Amawbia.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the new Police Commissioner is the 33rd Commissioner of Police serving in Anambra State.

CP Adeoye, shortly after his arrival and reception, also visited the Anambra State Government House, Awka, where the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim received him on behalf of the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu was also present during the visit.

The visit, according to the Police Commissioner, was to register his presence in the State with the State Government, as well as to commend and seek more sustained government’s support and collaboration with the Command in the fight against crime and insecurity in the State.

In a biography made available to newsmen, the Command’s PPRO, DSP Ikenga said the new Police Commissioner hailed from Modakeke in Osun State and had previously served in Anambra State as the DC in charge of Operations between 2021 and 2022.

The biography read: “CP Aderemi Adeoye was born on 19th August 1966 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and hails from Modakeke in Ife-East LGA, Osun State. He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSC) degree in Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State, and a Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

“He enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on 1st May 1989. Sequel to the successful completion of training, he was posted and

served in various capacities, including Patrol & Guard Officer, Divisional Crime Officer, and Detective in the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Abeokuta and Awka. He was the pioneer Officer Commander of Anambra State Troopers, a Sector Commander Joint task Force against Boko haram in Borno State. CP Adeoye was Divisional Police Officer Olu Obasanjo and Special Area Divisions in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“As Deputy Commissioner of Police, he served as the DC in charge of Finance & Administration, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos, DC Police Mobile Force Coordinator South-East in Operations to Restore Peace. He was DC Operations in Anambra State Police Command between 2021 & 2022. He also served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Anti- Human Trafficking, Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos before his deployment as the 33rd Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command.

“CP Aderemi has attended a host of professional and staff courses. A few of the courses include the Advanced Detective Course in Police Staff College Jos, Squadron Command Course, Eden Hills Nassarawa State, International Defence Management Course at Naval Post Graduate School California as well as Crime Prevention in the Digital Age at Galilee Institute of Management, Isreal.

“In the course of his service, he has been privileged to serve in the United Nations Mission in Liberia as Special Assistant to United Nations Commissioner and Crime Analyst for the Mission. He also served the African Union Commission Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for 5 years during which he rose to the position of Police Coordinator. He is a recipient of the Inspector General Police Commendation for Courage, Joint Task Force Commander’s Commendation for Leadership; Rotary Club and Lion’s Club award for vocational service, and Commissioner of Police Award for diligent Investigation.

“CP Adeoye is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration and a Member International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), his hobbies include playing table tennis, reading, traveling, and watching movies. He is married and blessed with four Children.”