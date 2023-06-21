The National security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Governor Fintiri’s Decorum for the betterment of Adamawa – By Umar Usman Duguri

Advertisement

The recently appointment of the former national anti-corruption body, the EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribado by his Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was warmly applauded by Nigerians especially the people of Adamwa State his home country where Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri is excellently doing well in changing the fortunes of the state from the inherited government about five years ago.

Governor Ahmadu fintiri whose inauguration speech captured his words on the security situation and the desired to contain the inherited breach of security that lead to seizure of many local government until he does some practical magic to reclaimed all the terrorist-controlled local government area councils, serves as impetus for him from all and sundry.

The speech captured the Governor’s words as “ Four years ago, when you the people of Adamawa first entrusted us with your mandate, we came in handy with the 11- Point Agenda. Thus: Security of Lives and Property as priority even our detractors admit that as a government, we have performed creditably well on each item on the agenda.

However, considering where we are coming from, the lean resources at our disposal and the global economic crunch imposed by the various regimes of lockdowns and shut-downs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant effects on the economy, some of the items on the staple of our development plans remain a work in progress.

Thus, our performance might not be exhaustive in the first term, but we are certain that it is far better than what we met on ground and indeed more promising as we commence the second term journey for restoration.

This made the administration of governor Fintiri invested a lot of resources in this sector (security) and are reaping bountifully from it as Adamawa State remains one of the safest States in this part of the country, the northeast region, which resulted to more in building Peace, trust and harmony among the various identity groups in the State, especially among the farmers and the herders.

If such effort would be achieved within four years and within upper hand at the federal level, what will be the results with the appointment of Nuhu Ribado as National Security Adviser? The answer is positive result.

Nuhu Ribado has a good reputation of being one of the best anti-corruption fighter during his reign as pioneer EFCC chairman with hundreds records of achievement in stopping corruption in the country at the time where the ruling party in the country has power and the mechanisms to compromise some services. He uphold the plank of the EFCC by implementing good policies and welfare packages for detectives, officers and non-officers staff of the institution.

At a period where Nigeria was in desperate need of money, Nuhu Ribado went extra mile to return stolen funds from heartless corrupt politicians, internet fraudsters, etc. fresh officers of the EFCC where engaged into the service against the initial police officers in the services whose training differs.

Adamawa people stand a better chance of enjoying the appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribado who shared same good thought and vision for the state like his friend turned brother Governor Ahmadu Fintiri whose dream is rebuilding Adamawa state to return to its position of the leading business hub of the northeast and the safest place in Nigeria.

This why, the appointment and subsequent elevation of Nuhu Ribado as national security Adviser warmly received commendations from people of the ruling government and the opposition party based on the shared-good heart and Fulani predominant state (Adamawa) is above individual of political party’s interest.

