Why Insecurity in the North West remain vicious? – By Abba Dukawa

Let us look at the definitions of Security it define as the act of people being safe from danger or harm; it can also be viewed as the protections, defense, and preservation of values as well as the absence of threats to acquire values.Nwagboso (2012).

Even the nation’s constitution stated in the section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended declares that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. In this declaration, the security and welfare of the people are conjunctively presented as a sole purpose. Therefore the primary purpose of government is seen as one but it has two interwoven limbs, namely: the security of the people and the welfare of the people.

Insecurity had greatly affected the image of the country both domestically and internationally especially in the area of the nation’s quest to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Last year, Nigeria has been rated 144th position in the 2023 safest countries in the world ranking. According to the yearly Global Peace Index ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness.

For more than decades issue of insecurity in Nigeria has become something of grave concern to all citizens, most of whom continue to wonder how the country arrived at such a dastardly situation where no one is safe; and worse still, rather than abate, the problem is escalating and now totally out of control. Insecurity in Nigeria is a recurring phenomenon that threatens the well-being of its citizens.

After deadly Boko Haram insurgency which has ravage North East was technically defeated.The North-west is plagued into a surge of kidnapping, herder-farmer, and banditry.

As a matter of fact, the Zone experiencing unpleasant on insecurity and other related crimes that are becoming a worrisome as no one is safe if a sitting governor will be a target of bandit. Definitely an ordinary man and women in the prone area are at the mercy of their creator.

The conundrums in Kaduna, Katsina Kabbi Sokoto and Zamfara states remain vicious which has disrupted socio-economic activities of the people with absence of proven economic drivers which has significantly made daily lives very difficult as the poverty has made recruitment into banditry easy, with the little as N500 could lure youths to joint the criminal gang.

The situation on the prone local government area caused untold fear and psychological drift to the people of the affected people.

Against the backdrop These criminals elements, displacement of people from their communities. a growing numbers of widows; widowers and orphans, who now reside in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

As Radda’s revealed during an interview with Channel TV after returning from United States. Quote Let us understand the root causes of banditry and insecurity in the affected states precisely illiteracy, unemployment, porous borders, proliferation of arms, and non-compliance with the rule of law and poor leadership at all levels of government.

To end the problems concerted efforts need as the challenge poses a severe threat to the north-west and the entire nation where the states and the country at large treading dangerously on the edge of the abyss.

In spite the affected state government efforts to curtail criminals elements activities the efforts has not been paid to certain degree after truce agreement between these criminals and the verious insecurity prone state governments.

These kidnappers and bandit have more guts to continue perpetrate more crime against armless and defenceless people are move from house to house, village to, towns and to the market, with AK-47 rifles openly, purchasing foodstuffs, other items and even collecting tax from the people at times made people scary places to visit towns, villages and communities for the fear of unknown.They guts even made defenceless people seem like the security apparatus are not on top of the situation because the criminal displaying a certain degree of impunity.

As watcher of the events in far away event though I am an indigine of Katsina state but by extension tbe insecurity in the state is a worrisome to me being married to a Radda woman. The article will x-raying Katsina state government efforts to bring an end to insecurity. I appreciate governor Radda’s administration stand on matter for making it boldly that his administration would not have any forms of truce with them and would ensure liberating his people from any fear and eradicating the manece even if it may cost his life.

True to his assurance since the beginning of his administration security remains his top priority as he displayed unwavering commitment to fight the insecurity in his state.

Even before his inauguration, he set up a committee comprising of well-versed senior security personnel who retired from different national security institutions. The committee has Consulted with serving and retired security officers from the state to have a complete understanding of the dynamics of insecurity and the operational security architecture in the state.

Radda’s administration efforts to curtail criminals elements extrajudicial killing and they audacity of roaming towns and villages at their will, wrecking havoc is appreciable. Especially by adopted a “community-driven” approach towards addressing insecurity in the state.

In October year, he inaugurated the Community Watch Corps would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies such as the police and the army in fighting the bandits terrorising the state. With logistics of state government handed over 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 70 Toyota Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles for use by the members of corps to facilitate their patrols into the nooks and crannies of their communities.

The administration has spend over N5.4 billion and N2 billion for the procurement of arms and ammunition including purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers were deployed to the eight prone insecurity in Jibia, Safana, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, and Dandume local government area. Governor Dikko had equally directed the resuscitation of 1,500 vigilante groups known as Yan Isa Kai in all the 34 local Government Areas of the state.

While addressing the corps, Governor Radda harped on the need for them to be of good conduct and conduct their assignments in a responsible manner. Added that “You are not just protectors, but also role models, mediators and pillars of support. Your uniform is a symbol of hope, assurance and trustworthiness.

Again when featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today. The governor refuted notion that those behind banditry are not doing it for political reasons, saying, “The issue of the hypothesis behind political motive as responsible for banditry is not true, saying it has turned out to be a business venture. A business venture for the criminals, some people who are in government; some people who are in security outfits, and some people who are responsible for the day-to-day activities of their people.

His sleepless nights on the issues has demonstrated him a willing governor to fight these criminals lords made him an extraordinary governor among his contemporaries North West Governor as he tackling the challenge head log. Without fear what might happen and made him a target of bandit and other criminals lords.

In spite of his administration financial commitments to end the menace still more need to do through collaboration state and neighbouring countries and international partners is crucial for dismantling transnational criminal networks.

For the benefit of hindsight the efforts remain uphill battle something new has to be try and the existence laws have to be changed to protect the people of the state along the way. Sometimes you have to try new and different and creative ways to solve problems of the insecurity in the state.

The stationing security agencies in the state need to adopt a proactive approach, leveraging advanced intelligence-gathering capabilities and strategic partnerships. Need for furthermore, investment in technology and infrastructure, coupled with adequate training and equipping of security operatives, is imperative for enhancing operational effectiveness and responsiveness.

Five states in the zone has been hit by an unprecedented wave of fear and uncertainty in the epicenter of the across the affected states only two Kano and Jigawa states relatively enjoying a degree of peace.

As the state had its own bitter taste of the bandits and other organized crime which stalled farming, economy and other societal development.

There is need for bandits and kidnappers to face capital punishment. Let death sentence warrant on any criminal elements and informant who are convicted. They Should be kills publicly in their communities this would be a deterrent to other underworld elements.

Dukawa write in from Abuja can be reach at abbahydukawa@gmail.com