Gov Abba Kabir Directs All Commissioner Nominees to Declare Assets

…No Commissioner will be Sworn in without complying with code of conduct rules- Abba Gida Gida

The Executive Governor of Kano State His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has directed all the 19 Commissioner nominees must comply with code of conduct rules.

By this announcement, the nominees are expected to declare assets within the best possible time before thier onward screening at the state assembly on Thursday 22nd June, 2023 by 10am at the State Assembly Complex.

The governor vows that no commissioner nominee will be sworn- in as cabinet member without filling the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly.”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf wishes to reiterate his commitment to good people of Kano state that transparency and accountability remain the basic principles of his administration which will be applied to champion good governance as promised in his blueprint during the electioneering campaign.

