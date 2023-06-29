Sallah: Worker’s, trader’s, okada in Bauchi hails Mohammed for June salary 

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state civil servants have hail Governor Bala Mohammed for the payment of June salary to worker’s in the State to enable Muslims to celebrate Sallah.

Some of the worker’s interviewed expressed their joy and happiness over the development said it is done at a right time when the civil servants are in need of the salary to celebrate the Sallah with their families.

Malam Izzuddeen Saleh a staff of the office of the head of service at Abubakar Umar Secteriate, said the salary will go along way to in helping the worker’s and enable them to buy some food items, cloths and some even rams to their respective families.

Corroborating, Yakubu Babayo and Ibrahim Mohammed staff’s from the State Sport Council and State Hospital Management Board have also expressed their happiness and commended the Governor for the timely payment of the June salary to the State worker’s.

According to them, the salary will enable worker’s to celebrate the sallah in a good mood with their families.

In a related development, trader’s in the state have also applauded the Governor for releasing the salary to the worker’s before the month end.

According to some of the trader’s, Malam Yakubu Ratato a ram and cow seller said the payment of the salary to worker’s has increased their market.

He said “I’ve sold upto 20 rams and 10 cows from the beginning of the salary payment day, unlike last week which I can’t be able to sell even 5 in a day.

On the part of food items, Malam Auwalu Captain said “We thanked God Almighty and the Governor for payment of salaries to the worker’s in good time.

He said the market has improved unlike before and people are coming to purchase the goods because of the sallah celebrations.

Similarly, the commercial riders popularly known as Okada also appreciated and commended the Governor for the timely payment of the salary.

Interviewed with some of them, Musa Danja, Big Guy and Dauda Adamu all thanked the Governor, they however said the payment has improved their daily income.

