How God Spoke Through Tinubu When He Said ‘Emi Lokan’

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has said that God spoke through President Bola Tinubu when he said ’emi lokan’ meaning ‘it’s my turn’ during the electioneering period.

Oba Ogbagba II said this during Tinubu’s visit to the palace on Thursday.

He noted that there is absolutely nothing one can do by himself except if God wants it for that person.

He said, “There is nothing one can do by himself except what God wants for that person.

“God spoke through you that it is your turn and may it not lead to death.”

‘Emi lo kan’ is a Yoruba phrase meaning, “It’s my turn”. It was first said by the then-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in Ogun State, in the build-up to the primary election of the party.

Related