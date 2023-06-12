Nwifuru Vow To Revamp Education Sector In The State

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Governor of Ebonyi State Nwifuru Francis Ogbonnia has assured his administration’s readiness to revamp the education sector in the State.

Governor Nwifuru gave the assurance while addressing family members during a civic reception organized in his honour by his Alegu Eze extended family, Abakaliki.

The Governor affirmed that before the end of his administration the standard of education in public schools will be better than what is obtainable in private schoos.

“Education is one of the fulcrum of why we are here and we believe that the load in it will not take the centre stage, we will drive it and we will take it back to what it used to be and take our public schools to be more useful and resourceful, the worst public schools will be better than private school.

“After our tenure, we will assess the Schools and know which one will be better between public and private schools and by then my own children will be in public schools.”(Nwifuru said)

He assured that he will not relent until he fully lives up to his campaign promises.

The Governor thanked his family members for the warm reception accorded him following his victory and subsequent swearing in as Governor, and equally solicit for their prayers to bear the development of the state as governor and his family’s protection.

Meanwhile the Governor thanked the people of Opherekpe for their solidarity before, during and after the Governorship election.

The Governor was later conferred the Chieftaincy title of “Enyanwu awaru oha 1 of Ebonyi State” by the Alegu Eze extended family.

