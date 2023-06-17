Imo Man Dies After Sex Romp With Rivers State Partner

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A married man identified as Chikwado Obiyor has died after a sex romp with his married lover, identified simply as Chidinma.

While Obiyor died after the sex romp, his lover who is married to another man fell into a coma.

She was rushed to a hospital where she had yet to regain her consciousness.

The tragedy which happened at Obazu Mbieri in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State on Tuesday had unsettled the residents and indigenes of the area.

Our correspondent gathered that the corpse of the father of four had been deposited in a morgue.

They had gone to a guest home located at the commercial area of the community where the man slumped and died immediately they left the guest house.

A source said ” they are into an amorous relationship. The man is Chikwado Obiyor from Obazu Mbieri. He is a father of four while his partner is Chidinma from Rivers State but is living as a tenant with her husband at Umuchoke Obazu. She had two children.

One of the leaders of the community who spoke on condition of anonymity condemned the development advised married women to be very careful.

The community leader said “be careful married women.It happened in Mbieri just yesterday.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, said that he had yet to be briefed on the incident.

