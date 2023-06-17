Uzodinma’s Appointees In Cold War: Plot To Indict Tony Chukwu’s Brother Uncovered – Transport Commissioner, Frank Uche Fingered

Advertisement

By Ikenna Esogibe

In a calculated attempt to maligned the good image and indictment of the newly appointed General Manager Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, (ENTRACO) by the Commissioner for Transport Rex Anunobi Sokom and his self appointed Transport officer in the ministry one Frank Uche over the activities of daily enforcement of non movement of heavy duty vehicles in the municipality.

It would be recalled that the Commissioner for Transport Rex Anunobi Sokom through one Frank Uche and his Cronies milked the state dried by illegally establishing quasi task force team which he tagged “ISTMA” to rip off the work of ENTRACO for several years before the governor Senator Hope Uzodimma graciously returned powers to the Commission to checkmate the prohibitions of movement of heavy duty vehicles within the day time and other statutory responsibility in Owerri municipality Council Area of Imo State.

In an alleged sponsored publication against the new ENTRACO Boss Engr. Francis Chukwu from his purported detractors in the ministry of Transport accused him of trumped up charges Which reads in part,

“Barely one month after Engr. Francis Chukwu was swapped from his earlier duty post as the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Authority,OCDA to become the General Manager of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission,ENTRACO,fresh trouble is currently brewing in his new office as plans by motorists to embark upon all “mother” of protest over incessant extortions, intimidations and indiscriminate impoundment of vehicles by the State owned Agency have been uncovered”

“It would be recalled that Engr. Francis Chukwu was relieved of his duty as the OCDA after series of media reports demanding for his sack earlier last month”.

Continue, “our correspondent who visited ENTRACO Office located at the ever busy Aba Road, Owerri on Friday 16th June,2023 accounted that the Government Agency’s taskforce always mount man-hunt against motorists especially truck drivers at the Nigeria Army Check-Point infront of the ENTRACO Office which always aide them to trap their victims easily”.

“However,some of the drivers of the impounded heavy duty trucks spotted by our correspondent at the front gate of ENTRACO were already coming together so as to take their sufferings to Imo Government House, Owerri querying the functions of the Agency”.

“Our correspondent also spotted a representative of International Brewery (name withheld) who brought his company’s waiver granted to her by the State Ministry of Transport after payment via Imo State Single Treasury Account”

“According to him,”our vehicle was impounded at Irete by the ENTRACO taskforce and the driver was asked to show his waiver which he did,but the taskforce team insisted on intercepting our truck”.

“Now,I have presented the receipt of the waiver to them,but they said that the new order from the current GM is that we must pay for the waiver again. We have paid #1,500,000 into TSA for the waiver. And we are wondering why we should pay again?,

Imo Governor should look into this before it’s late”.

“This is some of the quote from the none existing Transporters only the imaginations of the writer

Speaking,one of the victims who gave his name as Mr. Benjamin Eyong narrated how he was asked to pay #300,000 by the Agency. “They said 200k is for waiver, while 100k is for clearance.

And I have already paid #2000 for them not to deflect my tyre”.

“I’m coming from Calabar,Cross-River State. And I work with VickWall Company. I have spent six days here in the hands of this ENTRACO people.

This is not obtainable in my own state”,he cried out.

Another person,Mr. Henry Chukwu of 7Up brewery who also narrated his ordeal stated that he was apprehended by the taskforce at the Nigeria Army Check-Point infront of the ENTRACO Office and was also asked to pay #300,000 without giving him the State Single Treasury Account. “After extensive bargaining,I was asked to bring cash of #200,000.

What is the meaning of these extortions, intimidations and indiscriminate impoundment of vehicles?

We want Governor Hope Uzodimma to quickly intervene before we stage a peaceful protest at Government House, Owerri soonest”,he stated.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach Commissioner for Transport Rex Anunobi Sokom failed as he doesn’t pick his calls during the filling of the story.

