How ACORA Fathers Marked 2023 Father’s Day in Grand Style, Honour Members (photos)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a joyful and panegyrical service at the Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka (ACORA), Anambra State, as the men of the Church celebrated the 2023 Father’s Sunday in grand style.

The well-attended event, which is celebrated annually, was heralded by a seminar organized the preceding evening on the theme “Family Financial Management” (with Bro. Israel Okokoni), during which family-related issues were consummately discussed with references to true-life experiences.

Coordinated by Prof. Ifeanyichukwu Ezebialu, the Sunday service also featured presentation of Macedonian Service Award to some deserving individuals, by the ACORA Christian Men’s Fellowship.

Earlier in his homily at the service, Mr. John Ifejika, who spoke on “In a Time Like This”, dwelt on 2nd Kings 6 and 7, and other biblical references to explain that God’s agenda does not work economic theories.

While urging the fathers and the congregation to remain steadfast and put their trusts in God, even in the face of the current economic crunch in the country; he also stressed that God would always be faithful to His children and would always do things in His own way and in His own time. He added that everybody would get to where God wants them to get, but with time.

“The only difference between Here and There is ‘T’, and that ‘T’ is Time,” he said.

Mr. Ifejika, who traced the origin of Father’s Day to a woman, Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane Town, Washington, United States of America; further harped on the need for one body, one spirit, one hope, one faith, one baptism, and one God among the fathers and in every family, for things to move forward, and for God’s purpose to work out perfectly.

Among those honoured with awards at the event were: the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism, Sir Bob-Manuel Udokwu; the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka; Engr. Anthony Uzo Ejiofor; Coordinator of the ACORA Young Fathers, D.C.C. Ejikeme Okechukwu Okeke; and a London-based legal practitioner, Barr. Mrs. Josephine Nkeonyelu Nonyelu.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Fathers’ Fellowship, Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka, Prof. Chike Nwankwo, described the day as a day set aside to celebrate fathers globally, and appreciated everyone who supported and feted with the ACORA Fathers, despite the present economic realities in the country, even as he prayed God to replenish their pockets.

Prof. Nwankwo also congratulated the awardees, whom, he noted, were recognized for their outstanding roles in the Fellowship and their contributions towards the growth of the church and the society at large; even as he urged them to sustain the good works, as the ultimate reward is coming from the Almighty.

On his own part, the Chairman of the planning committee for the 2023 Father’s Sunday, Dr. Uchenna Ezeogu, appreciated the Committee members and all who contributed in one way or the other towards the success of the event, while expressing optimism that next year’s Father’s Sunday will be greater than that of this year.

In their separate remarks, the awardees expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Church and the Men’s Fellowship in particular, for the recognition, which they also described as great motivation to continue to do good works, while pledging not to relent in doing same.

Others who spoke at the event include the the Vicar, Ven. Obiora Alokwu, and the curates, Rev’d Can. Clement Izuegbu, and Rev’d Lucky Onebunne, among others, who all shared their goodwill messages.

Jointly anchored by Chibueze Ughala and Mr. Ifejika, the fun-filled event also featured cutting of celebration cake, as well as special-cum-sonorous renditions by the ACORA Fathers.

Among other highlights, the congregation was also treated to some scrumptious comestibles, which jointly made the event a memorable one indeed.

First celebrated in 1910 in Washington, USA, Father’s Day is an international day set aside for celebrating fathers, fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

It is usually celebrated on the third Sunday in June, every year.

See more photos HERE

Related