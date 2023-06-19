In Anambra, Onyedum Restates Preparedness for ANSSI Finals, Warns Against Age Forgery

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission has called on principals and headteachers of schools to adhere strictly to the rules of the Festival, including age limits, and avoid creating bad image for themselves

Onyedum said this on Monday ahead of the state finals of the 2023 Anambra State School Sports Festival, scheduled for June 21, 22, 23 and June 24 in Awka.

Recall that the Festival was grouped into U13 and U17 categories for students between primary five and senior secondary school two.

He said the State School Sports Festival was a developmental programme geared towards repositioning Anambra as sports hub of Nigeria through discovering budding talents for mentorship.

He urged schools that qualified for the finals to ensure their athletes were their students who fit within the age ranges as defaulters would not only be disqualified but also be exposed.

Onyedum commended them for their cooperation and commitment to the success of the Festival since it commenced on May 17 till date, while also urging them to sustain the tempo till the end.

He said “We are set for the state finals due to start on Wednesday. I want to congratulate all the finalists and also encourage them to do their schools, their local government areas, and the entire state proud.

“However, I want to remind school principals and headteachers to warn their game masters to adhere to the rules. They should resist the temptations of presenting overage athletes.

“Any school with proven case of age cheat will be exposed. This Festival is a long-term development programme; so the Sports Commission is discouraging the ‘must win’ mentality exhibited by some schools. That is what is responsible for age cheat.”

Onyedum said all was set for the final which will take place at the GTC and Paul University football pitch, Alex Ekwueme Square, City Sports Club Amawbia, Marble Arch Hotel and Awka Township Studium, all in Awka.

He further called on lovers from across Anambra to go to the venues en masse and cheer-up the future Champions as they display raw and exceptional talents.

The Chairman also appreciated Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for approving and supporting the school sports Festival, which he said had been moribund for more than ten years before his administration came on board and revived it.

