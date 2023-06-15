Ebonyi: Odunwa Task Designate Commissioners To Brace Up

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The new Speaker, Ebonyi state House of Assembly, have tasked the new designate commissioners to brace up for work.

The new Ebonyi state House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa, who hails from Ikwo LGA in the state, was elected by the house and succeeds former speaker Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly, screened and confirmed 17 out of 35 Commissioner Designate Nominees of the State Governor, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, the Speaker Hon. Odunwa, commends the performance of the Commissioner Designates during the exercise.

He equally urged the successful nominees to brace up for work.

“The fact is that we have not screened all of them, its when we screen all of them we should be able to know whether all will be cleared or not.

“They should go and brace up because they are not coming to play, they’re actually coming to work for the good of Ebonyi people.” Odunwa added

