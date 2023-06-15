Bauchi Govt partner with Federal Health institutions to address heath sector challenges

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Moluhammed has explained that his administration will continue to partner with various Federal health Institutions in ensuring that his administration succeeded in addressing the challenges in the health sector.

The Governor, who spoke when he received the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare, Dr. Abubakar Daudu Katagum and his management staff at the Government House in Bauchi, He said that he inherited a lot of challenges in the health sector when he came into office in 2019, which he had worked hard to address.

The Governor commended FMC Azare for its support in reinvigorating the health sector of the state and pledged his administration’s support to the facility as it continues to serve the people of the state.

He assured that his administration will partner with the management of Federal College of Education, Jama’are to reinvigorate the education sector of the state.

Gov Bala urged the management to employ and admit indigenes of Bauchi State into the College so as to reduce to the barest minimum, the high rate of unemployment among the people of the state.

The Chief Medical Director of FMC, Azare, Dr. Abubakar Daudu Katagum requested the Governor’s support towards the continuous success of the health institution which he noted is serving the people of Bauchi State and other neighboring States.

Also speaking, the Provost, Professor Aisha Indo Mohammed had earlier commended the Governor for his roles in ensuring the full take off of the institution pledging the loyalty and support of the Management.

Related