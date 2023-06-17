17 days of action Tinubu signals his capability in addressing Nigerians woes- Al’ameen

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sani Muhammad Al’ameen, has stated that the actions taken within 17 days of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu has proved that Tinubu is capable of addressing the problems of Nigeria.

A statement signed personally by Alameen himself which was distributed to newsmen in Bauchi stated that President Tinubu hit the ground running from day one, and mr President action proved that his administration would do enough to solve most of the problems bedevilling the country having shown a lot of promise and urged Mr President to carry on.

Al”ameen who was a one time APC gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi State said that the broadcast made by President Tinubu on Monday was not only symbolic and monumental, but also assuring, concise and straight to the point saying: “as it addressed the major issues at hand as far as Nigeria and Nigerians are concerned.”

“Mr President really spoke to the world as somebody who understood the problems of Nigeria and the possible solutions.”

“ President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated that he has prepared well for the job at hand. In the last 17 days, he has met with many key stakeholders in the affairs of the nation and none among those people he met has come out to raise any dust.”

“This indicates that he (Tinubu) has been leaving nobody in doubt of his readiness to fix the country in collaboration with all patriotic elements and friends of Nigeria across the globe.”

“Being a democrat and parliamentarian of repute, President Bola Tinubu is aware of the need for a vibrant and productive National Assembly and he is not leaving any stone unturned to work with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that both the 10th Senate and House of Representatives take off on the right footing last Tuesday and immediately start partnering with them on the task of moving the nation forward.”

“Also, with the way he is handling the fuel subsidy removal imbroglio, there is no doubt that Tinubu would do his best to save the country”A one time National Leader of the Defunct Alliance for Democracy AD , Al’ameen said few decisions made by Tinubu since he assumed office which include the removal of fuel subsidy, signing of the Electricity Bill and the Students Loan Bill into law, as well as the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to commercial banks to trade freely at any rate is commendable”.

He said, “I am absolutely delighted by the exceptional leadership and remarkable progress our new president, President Tinubu, has achieved in such a short span of time. In less than one month in office, It’s truly inspiring to witness his proactiveness and commitment to building a better Nigeria, i want Mr Prrsident to carry on and I want to encourage everyone in Nigeria to support our new President.

“Unifying Nigeria: One of the most significant steps taken by President Tinubu is his unwavering dedication to uniting our great nation. By actively engaging with political counterparts across party lines, he has shown a deep understanding of the importance of collaboration and inclusivity in fostering a unified Nigeria. This kind of leadership sets a powerful example for all of us.

” some of the most challenging issues facing our country. By stopping subsidies, unifying exchange rates, student loan and implementing immediate measures to assert control over the new electricity bills, he has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to making tough decisions for the greater good. It is through these actions that he is paving the way for a brighter future for every state in Nigeria, granting them the power to control their own electricity and drive development.”

Al’ameen said suspension of Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele, and the Chairman of Economic Financial Crimes Commission EFCC Bawa , sent signaled that the new President means business, but it’s not business as usual to all wicked people who looted the country wealth illegally.

He commended him for inviting some of the immediate past ministers , and pray to Allah to gives him.a wisdom that will help him to recover the looted funds and put the reoverred loot in to use physically for the benefit of the country. Al’ameen, urged Nigerians to unite and support the president saying he was filled with optimism that the country is on the road to greatness.

He said “I am filled with optimism and hope for what lies ahead. With a leader like President Tinubu, I truly believe that we are on the path to a better Nigeria. Let us all stand together, support his vision, and contribute our best to the progress of our beloved nation,”

Related