Another Road Named After Arthur Eze in Anambra, as LG Sets to Immortalize Him

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra-born oil magnet and business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze, has gotten another cynosural Avenue to his name in the State, in addition to the one already existing in Awka, the capital city of the city.

Formerly known as “Ezi Otimgbodomgbo”, the road, now known as “Prince Engr. Dr. Arthur Eze Avenue”, stretches from Eze’s hometown, Ukpo Junction, in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of the State to the Oyeagu Junction.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Dunukofia, Hon. Augustine Nonyelum Onyemaobi, announced the renaming of the road to Eze’s name at a Security Summit recently held at the Local Government Headquarters, Ukpo.

According to him, the action was in recognition of the beneficiary’s contribution to humanity and community, state, and national development.

He further described and hailed Prince Eze as an accomplished businessman and philanthropist who has devoted his resources in assisting the less-privileged in the society and his immediate community, as well as the academic, health, religious, and other institutions.

Responding, Prince Eze appreciated the honour and also commended the leadership of the Dunukofia Council Area for finding him worthy of such recognition, which, he also described as a source of motivation.

Prince Eze, represented by the Principal Secretary to the Traditional Ruler of the community, Sir Izuchukwu Nwabueze, who also received the signpost of the road on his behalf, recounted his efforts in the creation of Dunukofia Local Government and in siting the headquarters at Ukpo. He further thanked Gov. Charles Soludo for his magnanimity in the choice of Local Government Chairman and Council Members, while also pledging to sustain his good works and offer supports when needed.

Also speaking at the event, the Traditional Ruler of Ifitedunu, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno who congratulated Prince Eze, also harped on the need to immortalise Eze more; even as he requested the Local Government Chairman to do so by erecting his statue at the Central Junction of the road.

Other dignitaries and stakeholders from different parts of the Local Government Area were also present at the event.

