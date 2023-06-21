Alia advocates skills acquisition, talent devt. for youths says unemployment major challenge confronting Benue – Alia

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has has stated that unemployment has remained one of the major challenges currently bedeviling the state.

Governor Alia stated this while speaking at the Implementation Support Mission Meeting of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS), held in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia who blamed the high rate of unemployment in the state partly on the nature and scope of educational curriculum said the curriculum do not address the needs of students in a world outside the school system.

While encouraging skill acquisition and talent development among young people, Governor Alia said without skills and talent to be self employed, the youth can easily fall prey to the temptations and vices that surround them.

The Governor who regretted that instead of being useful assets to our development efforts, many young men and women have become clogs in the society’s wheel of progress.

He appreciated the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Education for providing the window for Benue Children from the selected technical colleges in the state to acquire hands on skills training saying it is commendable and timely.

He stressed that as a government, they recognized that re-engineering skills development ecosystem is essential to meeting critical market needs and the need to prepare the youth for today and even tomorrow digital economy labour requirements.

The Governor thanked the World Bank and Project Management Unit for selecting and giving Benue State the hosting right for the implementation Support Mission Meeting promising to give the necessary support that would be required of his administration.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the State Project Coordinator, Samuel Wende, and the World Bank Team, led by Dr. Dilip Parajuli underscored the importance of Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills, and thanked the Government and people of Benue State for providing a conducive environment for them and also according them warm reception.

They promised to strongly collaborate and partner with the government of Benue State to guarantee innovation and effective skills acquisition for Benue children.