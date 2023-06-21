A Tribute To Architecture of Modern Media Industry In Africa: Raymond Dokpesi – By Garba Adamu Gwangwangwan

Advertisement

Dr. Dokpesi Aleogho Anthony, it’s with total submission to the will of Allah, and deep sorrow that pay a tribute to our father High chief Raymond Aleogho who passing on 29th May 2023 has left a vacuum in our lives.

In a world brimming with remarkable individuals, there shines a beacon of extraordinary accomplishment. Dokpesi tooday, we gather to celebrate your journey, your relentless pursuit of excellence, and the immeasurable impact you have made in the lives of those around you and beyond.

High Chief Dokpesi Your story is one that ignites inspiration and admiration. From the earliest chapters of your life, you exhibited an indomitable spirit, an unwavering determination to conquer every challenge that crossed your path. Your insatiable thirst for knowledge led you to surpass boundaries, embracing the unknown with open arms and an insatiable curiosity.

Throughout your entire lives , you embarked on daring adventures and conquered daunting peaks, both metaphorical and literal. With unwavering courage, you transcended limitations, fearlessly venturing into uncharted territories and expanding the boundaries of what was thought to be possible. Your tireless efforts and resilience in the face of adversity have been a testament to your character, an embodiment of the strength of the human spirit.

As you soared to new heights, you remained grounded in humility and compassion. Your accomplishments did not define you, but rather served as a platform to uplift others. Your unwavering belief in the power of unity and collaboration inspired those around you to dream bigger, to strive for greatness, and to join you on the path towards creating a better world.

High Chief Your contributions to society have left an indelible mark. You have revolutionized media industries in Africa , pioneered groundbreaking innovations, and touched countless lives with your vision and ingenuity. Your name Da’ar Communication has become synonymous with excellence, and your legacy will endure for generations yet to comes.

Yet, beyond your professional triumphs, your most profound accomplishment lies in the warmth and kindness that radiate from your very being. You possess a rare ability to connect with others, to lift their spirits, and to instill in them a sense of hope and belief in their own potential. Your genuine empathy and unwavering support have transformed lives and left an enduring imprint on the hearts of those fortunate enough to cross your path.

Today, as we pay tribute to you, we honor not only your accomplishments but the persons you have impacted in their lives, you have become a beacon of light, an inspiration to us all. You have shown us that the pursuit of excellence need not be a solitary journey, but rather a collective endeavor, fueled by passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference which you have exhibits in all your endeavour.

May your journey continue to be filled with joy with lord in the heaven, fulfillment, and boundless success. As we stand here today, basking in the glow of your accomplishments, we raise our voices in unison, expressing our deepest gratitude for the privilege of witnessing your extraordinary life. Ezomo a true embodiment of the most accomplished personality, and the world is a better place because of you, Adieu Baba.

Garba Adamu Gwangwangwan, writes from Bauchi, adamugarba0079@gmail.com

Related