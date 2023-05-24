Uzodinma’s Commissioner, Atulegwu In Trouble Over Invasion Of Community Land

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The people of Umuoma Nekede Community in Owerri West Council Area of Imo State have called for immediate sack of the State Commissioner for Lands,Mr. Noble Abiaso Atulegwu.

After an emergency meeting of Umuoma Nekede Community stakeholders held in Owerri over the weekend, the spokesman and Palace Secretary of the Community,Elder Godwin Obiyo told journalists that Mr. Atulegwu has injected trouble and caused confusion in their community by illegally invading into their Okwuaba farmland,Opupa Eziuzo farmland and Atuoru farmland of Umuezereokam village which has acquired for building of “3R Housing Estate” through the State Ministry of Housing.

Elder Obiyo narrated that the Housing Ministry had already fulfilled agreement and reached a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding with their Community and also done with the necessary requirements of the Lands Ministry before Mr. Atulegwu assumed duties as the Commissioner.

He queried who Atulegwu is working for hence Housing Ministry is also of the same present “shared property”Government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“We are comfortable with the earlier conditions and agreements we have with the Housing Ministry. And the M.O.U will benefit our people a lot. Nobody should drag us back. Atulegwu is only trying to perfect his sharp practices only because he hails from Owerri West. He has started selling each form at five hundred naira only to interested buyers claiming that he has parcelleted the land.

We have held the ground breaking ceremony of the project which Noble Atulegwu didn’t attend whereas he was invited. The Housing Ministry had earlier met the three major hosting towns where traditional rites were performed and Power of Attorney to kick off the project was signed”.

“Noble Atulegwu has continued to bring thugs to our Community claiming to have mandate of Government to clear the land”.

As at the time of filing this story, Atulegwu stated that he will called back via cell phone.

Related