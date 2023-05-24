BREAKING!! Major Gen. Ogunenwe Grabs Action Alliance Ticket For Imo Governorship – Vow To Sack Uzodinma

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Major Gen. Jack Ogunenwe has reportedly grabbed the Governorship ticket of the Action Alliance party to battle the incumbent govenor of the state, Hope Uzodinma.

Ogunenwe who participated in the April 2023 labour party primary election for November 11 Imo governorship poll and was defeated by Athan Achonu who scored the highest number of votes.

Recall that the 247ureports had on Tuesday, May 23 reported the move by the retired Gen, to contest for Imo State Governorship with the platform of the Action Alliance.

The former labour party aspirant have just been unveiled today by the Action Alliance as their candidate for Imo governorship.

Ogunenwe has always bragged that he must sack Uzodinma and APC from Imo State Douglas House.

More details of the story will be published in our subsequent Bulletins.