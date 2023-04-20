One Killed Many Injured As Suspected Armed Robbers Battle Police In Imo

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There was a heavy gun-battle on thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital city as suspected armed robbers engaged the men of Nigeria Police from Nekede Divisional Headquarters on gun a duel.

The tragic scene was confirmed in a press release signed by the Police public relations officer in Imo State command, ASP Henry Okoyo, and made available to the Newsmen in Owerri.

Police statement read, “In a follow up to a distress call received on 18/04/2023 at about 0430hrs, from the Command’s Emergency control room that robbery was on going at Sokotext Lodge, along Amaeze Road, by Federal Polytechnic Nekede back-gate, Operatives of Nekede Police Divisional Headquarters swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The hoodlums opened fire on sighting the Operatives, but were overpowered by the superior fire power of the Police who engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel that led to one of the armed robbery syndicate being neutralized and others escaping to the adjourning bush with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

On searching the surroundings, the following items were recovered; one (1) Locally Made Pistol, one (1) machete, one mask, criminal charms, four (4) laptops, three (3) power banks, one IPhone, three (3) pairs of canvass, two (2) bags, clothes and beverages and a pair of palm slippers. The corpse was recovered and deposited at Federal Medical Center Owerri.

Meanwhile, discreet investigation is ongoing and concerted effort is intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and bring them to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde PSC (+) while commending the operative for their courageous display of gallantry, assertively stated that the command will not relent in flushing out all criminally minded elements from the state. He then charged the Command’s Operatives to sustain the tempo in stemming down the tide of arm robbery in the State and beckons on the well-meaning residents of the State in particular Hospitals, Clinics and other first aid outlets to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injury in their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the Command’s emergency lines 0803773600 or 08098880197.”

