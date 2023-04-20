Many Detainees Here Now Test Positive for Tuberculosis — Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out from DSS Custody

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Maazị Nnamdi Kanu has raised alarm over a recent surge of tuberculosis ailment in the facility of the Department of State Service (DSS) where he is detained.

Maazị Kanu raised the alarm through his special counsel, Barr. Aloy Ejimakor whom he briefed about his health status and the general condition of the detention facility when he visited him.

Announcing this in a short statement issued on Thursday, Barr. Ejimakor, who visited the IPOB Leader alongside Prince Emma Kanu and one other co-lawyer, said Kanu told him that numerous detainees at the DSS have now tested positive for tuberculosis.

He said, “I visited with #MNK today in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & one of his other Lawyers. Onyendu directed that I extend his profound condolences to Mrs Rachel Nwosu on the demise of her gallant husband. He disclosed that numerous detainees at the DSS have now tested positive for Tuberculosis.

“He hopes the Nigerian government would alert the WHO & Red Cross to intervene before it becomes a pandemic inside the DSS. Onyendu’s poor health persists & he’s still not getting the required care. While I was with him, I observed his noticeable discomfort, malaise & general ill health. He salutes all who remain faithful & steadfast.”

Related