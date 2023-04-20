Jigawa Governor elect pledged to run an inclusive administration

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

The APC Governor elect of Jigawa state, Alh. Umar Namadi has pledged to run an inclusive government that would cater to the needs of all.

Speaking during a break fasting session with APC Chieftains and party supporter’s at his official residence in Dutse on Wednesday state’s “I want to thank the good people of Jigawa State for giving me their mandate. I promise to run a transparent and inclusive government that will cater to the needs of all, regardless of their political affiliations,” Alhaji Namadi said.

He also called on his opponents in the election to join hands with him in moving the state forward.

“I extend an olive branch to my opponents in the election. Let us put politics aside and work together to bring about the much-needed development in our state,” he added.

Ealier the leader of the delegation Honorable Baba ChaiChai said we thank Allah for giving us a composed and diligent, and upright Calibre of Namadi as elected Governor of jigawa state.

According to him Namafi’s choice by inhabitants of jigawa state was informed on his simplicity, dedication, steadfast, and committed to the development of jigawa state.

ChaiChai who is also Commissioner of Environment admonish that we are confident that Namadi will do his best to the overall development of jigawa state wholeheartedly without any prejudice motives.

Also speaking the state APC Chairman Alh Aminu Sani Gumel called on people and APC party faithfuls to rally round the Governor elect for him to be able to achieve his mission successfully.

Amongst those that graced the occasion include Alh. Maifulani Dutse, Local govt Chairmen’s of Kafin-Hausa, the governor elect home council, Dutse, Council Chairman Hon. Bala Chamo who is also ALGON Chairman, among Others.

