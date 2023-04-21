Nigerian University’s ban students from riding cars to campuses

Advertisement
BY SULE TAHIR.
The management of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso has banned students from driving or bringing cars to the campus.
The Registrar of the institution, Dr. K.A. Ogunleye, in a memo, said the decision was reached at a management meeting on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
It reads: “Vehicles owned by students are hereby banned from entering the University Campus.”
“Vehicles with no registration numbers are no longer allowed into the campus.”
“Roadside parking of vehicles should stop forthwith.”
Advertisement