Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa deputy governor’s driver

Suspected gunmen have reportedly abducted Daniel Ogoshi, the official driver of Nasarawa Deputy Governor Dr Emmanuel Akabe.
It was gathered Ogoshi was taken from the residence of his friend around 9:30 pm at Ombi 2, college of Agric, Kwandere Road Lafia, leaving his phone and car behind.
A family friend confirming the development said he received a call around 9 pm his brother had been taken away by kidnappers.
According to the family friend, he immediately alerted the police who were immediately mobilized to the scene of the incident, but discovered the kidnappers had fled with the victim.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident and said that the Command was on the trail of the kidnappers.