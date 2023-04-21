Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa deputy governor’s driver

Suspected gunmen have reportedly abducted Daniel Ogoshi, the official driver of Nasarawa Deputy Governor Dr Emmanuel Akabe.

It was gathered Ogoshi was taken from the residence of his friend around 9:30 pm at Ombi 2, college of Agric, Kwandere Road Lafia, leaving his phone and car behind.

A family friend confirming the development said he received a call around 9 pm his brother had been taken away by kidnappers.