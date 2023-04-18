A 33yrs old mother sells an 18 months child to upset loan repayment arrested in Ogun for N600,000

The Ogun State police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi who made this known to newsmen on Monday stated that the woman was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sango police division by the woman’s husband, Nureni Rasaq.

Oyeyemi quoted the husband to have reported that the wife left home for Lagos in March with their baby girl, Moridiat Rasaq, but she returned home without the baby.

According to him, the husband stated further that all efforts to know what happened to the baby proved abortive as the woman was unable to give any reasonable account of the baby’s whereabouts.

Oyeyemi said the DPO Sango division, Dahiru Saleh, immediately detailed his detectives to arrest the suspect.