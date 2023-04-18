Kaduna: Kurama Christians Break Ramadan Fast With Muslim Brothers To Foster Peace

Advertisement

By Israel Yusuf

The Kurama people who are found in Lere, Kubau, Kauru local government areas of Kaduna State and other parts of Northern Nigeria have come together to break Ramadan fast in Kaduna to foster peace, unity and love among their tribe in the State.

Chairman of the Kurama Federeted Kaduna branch, QS. Alhassan Magaji while fielding questions from Journalists on Sunday night in Kaduna, said the joint breaking of fast was to encouraged the Kurama people to embrace each other for a lasting peace and mutual coexisting irrespective of their religion.

He said “the breaking of fast together with our Christian brothers was to also bring onboard the young ones to see how we’ve been leaving in peace with each other so that they’ll learn and consolidate on what we’ve built over the years”.

Explaining further, Alhassan said,” People must begin to see themselves as one irrespective of their religion. You can change your religion but you can’t change your identity.

”We have encouraged our youth to remain united and never allow anybody to use religion or politics to divide them because they’re the engine room of our Society,” Alhassan said.

He added that the young ones will continue in the advancement of growth and development of the Kurama people, stressing when they engage in occasions like this it will strengthen peace and mutual co-existence among them.

On his part, Mr. Haruna John Kurama who came all the way from Portharcourt, said the breaking of fast by the Kurama Christians and Muslims is an event that’s significant toward strengthening peace and harmony among their people.

”You could see that i came for this exercise all the way from Port Harcourt to show how important we’re as people irrespective of our religion”, noting that “Nigerians must begin to look at ways that’ll promote peace in our various Communities.

”The Kurama people have never allow religion to divide them, rather they’ve mutual respect and understanding of freedom of religion and worship,” Haruna said.

Some of the Youths in attendance Al-Ameen Lawal including Dorathy Samuel who spoke in a separate interviews with our correspondent, noted that they’ve learnt lessons from their elders that will make them appreciate their cordial relationship better, which the said was devoid of discrimination.

”As young people who are the torchbearers, we’ll continue in this direction of loving and respecting ourselves for the sustainance of peace and development of our people,” they explained.

Kurama people are said to have been migrated from Madina to Chad before coming to Nigeria and settled in Maiduguri and they later move and settled in Kasuwan Kurmi Kano were they play active politics, and they also settled in Lere, Kaduna State. They are also found in some parts of Plateau and Bauchi according to history.

