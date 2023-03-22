We Have Killed, Buried Your Wife – Bandits Tells Fulani Chief

Advertisement

Bandits terrorizing Kaduna State have told family members of the Fulani Chief of Rugan Ardo in Janjala community in Kagarko LGA, Abubakar Ardo, that they have buried the corpse of his wife.

The bandits said they killed her in their den and urged Ardo and family members to pray for her soul.

A member of the family, Wakili Usman, spoke through telephone on Tuesday, that the bandits’ leader disclosed the development to another family member who placed a call to the bandits to beg for the release of the woman’s corpse for burial.

Also, he said the family had pleaded with the bandits to release the woman’s corpse, but were shocked when their leader replied on Monday that the body of the woman had already been buried in their den.

The Madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, who also confirmed the development to Daily Trust on telephone, said: “I was away in Jere when a call came that the bandits called to inform the family that they had already buried Ardo’s wife in their camp. The next thing we did was to hold a funeral prayer for her.”

He noted further that the majority of residents of Janjala, especially women and children, had deserted the community because of incessant abductions of people in the area.

It would be recalled that the bandits reportedly gunned down the senior wife of the Fulani chief, Hulaira Abubakar Ardo, after they collected N2m from her family and released her three co-wives who they were abducted together.

Meanwhile, there was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the development.