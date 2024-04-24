Declare state of emergency on water- CSO’s calls Kano govt

A Conglomeration of Non Governmental Organization, NGO’S in Kano state have called on the state government to as a matter of urgency to declare state of emergency on water.

The CSO said it discovered that the challenges causing acute water supply in Kano include insufficient number of water treatment plants as the existing ones for Kano Greater Water Supply Scheme, Tambura, Bagwai and Shanono Water Schemes are dilapidated, faulty nature of pipelines supplying water to various places in the state, power failure and non-availability of diesel to power the machines in the areas where water treatment plants are cited.

Others it noted are untimely and inadequate release of budgetary funds, non-remittance of LGAs monthly water supply contributions to Kano Water Board, poor maintenance of existing boreholes and hand pump wells, failure of government to sink new boreholes and hand pump wells in strategic locations where the demand is high but with less supply and inadequate oversight by the responsible government MDAs and legislatures.

In a statement, the NGO’S stated As a corporate social responsibility, companies and other business ventures operating in Kano are urged to help in reducing water shortages, leakages and wastages through rehabilitation of water infrastructure, repair of faulty hand pump wells and boreholes for equitable water security.’’

‘’Philanthropies and well-meaning individuals are equally urged to extend similar gestures to the good people of Kano State.

It added that government should leverage on its existing policy guidelines and instrumentalities of law, where necessary, to reclaim and restore open spaces for increased water percolation below the surface as well as creating and restoring green spaces.

Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) should develop rural water supply clusters for maximum efficiency.

The statement noted that in order to provide steady power supply and cut down diesel expenditure for Kano Greater Water Supply Scheme, Tambura, Bagwai and Shanono Water Scheme facilities, the State government should ensure speedy completion and commissioning of Kano Independent Hydro Power Station.

‘’There should be collaboration and partnerships between Kano state government and Hadeja Jama’are

‘’Kano state government should strengthen Kano state Water Board and RUWASA through human resources development and adequate provision of facilities.

‘’For fact-finding of the genesis of acute shortage of water supply, Kano House of Assembly should summon Honourable Commissioner Ministry of Water Resources and MDs of both Kano State Water Board and RUWASA.’’

‘’KSHoA should pass a resolution urging Kano state government to declare water supply state of emergency.

Since Kano is the most populous state and centre of commerce in Nigeria, KSHoA should liaise with federal law-makers to seek for intervention of Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Members KSHoA should tailor their constituency projects towards rehabilitation of faulty pump wells and boreholes and where necessary construction new ones.

KSHoA should expeditiously enact law to make water resources budgetary provisions among the first line charges.

The house is also urged to increase the Ministry of water resources annual budgetary allocations and embark on oversight to ensure prompt releases and utilization.